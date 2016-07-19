UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it sold 100 pct stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate development group subsidiary to Wanhong Investment for 271 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w5HOVq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)