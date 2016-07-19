July 19 Hua Yuan Property :

* Says it will issue 545,298,301 shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share, at the price of 3.36 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase three new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* The company aims to raise up to 3 billion yuan through the rights issue

