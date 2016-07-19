UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Hua Yuan Property :
* Says it will issue 545,298,301 shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share, at the price of 3.36 yuan per share to its existing shareholders
* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase three new shares for every 10 shares they hold
* The company aims to raise up to 3 billion yuan through the rights issue
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6bmy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)