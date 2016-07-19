BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 19.9 percent stake in a Shanghai data service firm for 2.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LJ317x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: