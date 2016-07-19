UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
July 19 Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials Co Ltd :
* Says it received warning letter and corrective action order from Liaoning Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission, regarding accounting treatment and information disclosure of the co and units
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)