BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest up to 105 million yuan ($15.70 million) to set up health insurance firm in hainan province with partners
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)