BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement on hospital project with total investment of about 100 million yuan ($14.95 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29QL9XE
($1 = 6.6902 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)