BRIEF-Rision Ltd partners with Revel Systems Inc
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 19 Zhongxing Shenyang Commercial Building Group Co Ltd
* Says chairman Liu Zhixu is investigated by authorities for serious disciplinary violations
* Says company is operating normally
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Xddqb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18