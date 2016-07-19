BRIEF-Guangdong Chant Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
July 19 Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd
* Says shares to resume trading on July 20
SINGAPORE, May 15 Shares in Singapore Post fell as much as 6 percent on Monday to their lowest in more than a year after the firm said it was conducting an in-depth review of an acquisition of a U.S. e-commerce firm for which it took a massive impairment charge.