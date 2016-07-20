** Shares of India's third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro, fall as much as 5.69 pct to their lowest since Feb 29

** Stock top pct loser on the NSE index ; Nifty IT index down 1.01 pct

** Wipro on Tuesday posted 6 pct fall in Q1 profit, missing estimates

** Co says sees low growth in Q2, warns Brexit could lead some customers to defer business over medium term

** "Slow growth, worsening margin trends, and no signs of turnaround keep us cautious," say Nomura analysts

** At least three brokerages cut their price targets for stock ($1 = 67.1638 Indian rupees)