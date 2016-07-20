BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of India's third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro, fall as much as 5.69 pct to their lowest since Feb 29
** Stock top pct loser on the NSE index ; Nifty IT index down 1.01 pct
** Wipro on Tuesday posted 6 pct fall in Q1 profit, missing estimates
** Co says sees low growth in Q2, warns Brexit could lead some customers to defer business over medium term
** "Slow growth, worsening margin trends, and no signs of turnaround keep us cautious," say Nomura analysts
** At least three brokerages cut their price targets for stock ($1 = 67.1638 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade