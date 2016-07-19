EM ASIA FX-Most Asian currencies edge higher

May 15 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.380 113.33 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.403 1.4036 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.150 30.201 +0.17 Korean won 1125.000 1127.4 +0.21 Baht 34.610 34.71 +