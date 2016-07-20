** Shares of India's pharmaceutical companies rise, with the Nifty Pharma Index gaining as much as 1.13 pct, its biggest in nearly four months

** A U.S. judge refuses to issue a temporary restraining order blocking approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States

** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma get USFDA approval for rosuvastatin calcium tablets, a generic version of Crestor

** "That (approval for generic version of Crestor) was the roadblock in the generic launch and now it's been cleared, all these companies will launch the drug soon," says Praful Bohra, vice president at Religare Capital Markets

** Piramal Enterprises gains 4.2 pct, Aurobindo Pharma 3.1 pct, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals 2.4 pct, and Cadila Healthcare rises 2.3 pct