** Shares of exchanges operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd fall as much as 17.5 pct to a record low of 70.65 rupees

** Co says Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing seizes its assets, a week after the arrest of co founder Jignesh Shah in a money laundering case bit.ly/2a7luIl

** Co adds there is no legal basis for the action and it will take up the matter with the court

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss in nearly 21 months (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)