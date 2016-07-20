German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 20 Digital Multimedia Technology Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with Evolution Digital, to supply cable set top boxs
* Says contract price of 9.7 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x5SAl1J3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.