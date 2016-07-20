July 20 HotLand Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up a JV Splendid HotLand Sweets ASEAN
Company Limited in Thailand, with a Thailand-based company
Splendid Corporation Company Limited
* Says the JV will be engaged in operation of the co's
stores "Croissant Taiyaki" in Thailand
* Says the JV will be with registered capital of THB 10
million
* Says the co and Splendid Corporation Company Limited will
hold 49 percent and 51 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1h8d9c
