July 20 HANWHA INVESTMENT&SECURITIES CO.,LTD
:
* Says rights issue of 89,086,860 common shares of par value
5,000 won each
* Says issue price of 2,245 won per share, for proceeds of
200 billion won for operations
* Employee stock ownership association's preferred right to
purchase the new shares at an allocation rate of 20 pct on Sep.
19
* Shareholders of record on Aug. 9 will have rights to
purchase 0.8205375 rights share for each share held during Sep.
19 to Sep. 20
* Listing date of Oct. 7 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FujZzZnj
