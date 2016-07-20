July 20 PeptiDream Inc :
* Says it entered into a technology license agreement with
U.S.-based company Genentech Inc to nonexclusively license
PeptiDream's proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System
(PDPS) technology
* Says PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront
payment, annual technology access payments, and is eligible
to receive payments based on achievement of certain redetermined
development milestones
* Says PeptiDream is eligible to receive royalties on sales
of certain products that arise from use of the PDPS technology
