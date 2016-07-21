BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 KOLEN CO., LTD :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its seventh convertible bonds have been converted into 307,503 shares of the company at 3,252 won per share
* Says listing date of Aug. 12 for the new shares
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25