BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 BORYUNG PHARM CO.,LTD :
* Says it receives a patent, for pharmaceutical composition of fimasartan and hydrochlorothiazide
* Says patent number of 2014/09508
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25