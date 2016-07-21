MEDIA-Ikea planning to offer delivery, assembly services at Mumbai & Hyderabad stores - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
- Source link: (bit.ly/2aaD8Lo)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 17) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------