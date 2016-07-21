BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 Sichuan Swellfun Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.75 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 27
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 28 and the dividend will be paid on July 28
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G3df7fAx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25