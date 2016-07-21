BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 ScinoPharm Taiwan :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$219,324,858 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$292,433,150 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16
* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6kXX
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25