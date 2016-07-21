Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** India's Ambuja Cements Ltd shares up 1.91 pct, among top pct gainers on the NSE index
** Indian govt allows Ambuja Cements to buy 24 pct of its holding company Holcim (India) Pvt Ltd
** Cabinet approval paves way for restructuring of Ambuja parent LafargeHolcim's India assets
** Shares of ACC Ltd, majority owned by LafargeHolcim, up 1.12 pct
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.