** India's Ambuja Cements Ltd shares up 1.91 pct, among top pct gainers on the NSE index

** Indian govt allows Ambuja Cements to buy 24 pct of its holding company Holcim (India) Pvt Ltd

** Cabinet approval paves way for restructuring of Ambuja parent LafargeHolcim's India assets

** Shares of ACC Ltd, majority owned by LafargeHolcim, up 1.12 pct