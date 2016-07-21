BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it completes acquisition for 13.2 percent stake in a Shanghai-based health technology firm for 2.6 mln yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OaWbqX
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25