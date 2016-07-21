BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group unit plans medical image tech JV with partner
* Says its unit plans to invest 60 million yuan to set up a medical image tech JV with partner
July 21 Jafron Biomedical Co Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 10.8 yuan ($1.62) per share, aiming to raise 453.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29X1Uh4 ($1 = 6.6701 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25