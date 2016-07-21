** Mining company Hindustan Zinc's shares down as much as 2.98 pct after posting about 47 pct fall in Q1 net profit on Wednesday

** Q1 net sales dropped 30 pct to 25.01 bln rupees ($372.21 million), hurt by lower volumes

** Company, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources , says Q1 mined metal production down about 45 pct

** Vedanta Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Resources, also down 1.23 pct

($1 = 67.1940 Indian rupees)