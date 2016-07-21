Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** VRL Logistics Ltd jumps as much as 20 pct; posts biggest intraday pct gain ever
** VRL's promoters drop plans to launch regional airline, cites adverse civil aviation policy bit.ly/2acHtiO
** Stock hits highest level in nearly two months
** Promoters said in May they planned to start a regional airline in personal capacity, sending the stock down as much as 20 pct (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.