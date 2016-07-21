** VRL Logistics Ltd jumps as much as 20 pct; posts biggest intraday pct gain ever

** VRL's promoters drop plans to launch regional airline, cites adverse civil aviation policy bit.ly/2acHtiO

** Stock hits highest level in nearly two months

** Promoters said in May they planned to start a regional airline in personal capacity, sending the stock down as much as 20 pct (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)