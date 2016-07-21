** Cement manufacturer ACC Ltd gains as much as 5.28 pct, highest since March 5, 2015

** Stock has cleared the resistance created by the 100 pct Fibonacci projection level at 1,686 rupees, of the price swing from Feb. 29, 2016 low of 1,174 rupees to April 21, 2016 high of 1,482.50 rupees (tmsnrt.rs/29Nk1HS)

** MACD has cut above the signal line, which is positive for the stock

** Price volume trend at record high, suggesting price rise is supported by volume

** Stock is up 20 pct this year as of Wednesday's close

