July 21 T&C Medical Science Inc :

* Says it to set up jv in Japan with name of Drinkable Air Asia in August, with U.S-based co Drinkable Air Inc

* Says jv to be engaged in production and sales of air desalination machine (AWG) and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it

* Says the co plans to invest $0.35 million in Drinkable Air Inc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wzrqxb

