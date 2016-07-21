BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
July 21 Hindalco Industries Ltd
* FY16 consol net profit 448.1 million rupees
* FY16 consol net sales 994.20 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for june-quarter net profit was 2.18 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2aaDqRf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: