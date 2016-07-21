BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Kanseki Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 300,000 shares (2.03 percent outstanding) for up to 100 million yen, from Aug. 1 to Feb.28, 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25