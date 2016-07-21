BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 550 million yuan ($82.44 million) exchangeable bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a2aATX
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25