BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Ichikoh Industries Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 184,000 shares via private placement for 52 million yen wit payment date on Aug. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xBiSTh
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25