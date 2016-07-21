BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group signs agreement to buy hospital
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
July 21 ViroMed Co Ltd:
* Rights issue of 1.65 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Issue price of 110,700 won per share, for proceeds of 182.66 billion won
* Shareholders of record on Sept. 6 will have rights to purchase 0.1153341264 rights share for each share held during Oct. 17 to Oct. 18
* Listing date of Nov. 7 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xO8MwGQW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24