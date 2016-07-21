July 21 ViroMed Co Ltd:

* Rights issue of 1.65 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Issue price of 110,700 won per share, for proceeds of 182.66 billion won

* Shareholders of record on Sept. 6 will have rights to purchase 0.1153341264 rights share for each share held during Oct. 17 to Oct. 18

* Listing date of Nov. 7 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xO8MwGQW

