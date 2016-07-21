July 21 Synmosa Biopharma :

* Says it lowers 2015 cash dividend to T$0.17 per share from T$0.2 per share

* Says it lowers stock dividend to 86.5 shares for every 1,000 shares from 100 shares for 1,000 shares

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6nD7

