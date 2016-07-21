BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group signs agreement to buy hospital
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
July 21 Synmosa Biopharma :
* Says it lowers 2015 cash dividend to T$0.17 per share from T$0.2 per share
* Says it lowers stock dividend to 86.5 shares for every 1,000 shares from 100 shares for 1,000 shares
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6nD7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24