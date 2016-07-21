BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Ta Jiang :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$17,583,270 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-right date Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6nFq
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25