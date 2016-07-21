July 21 Ta Jiang :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$17,583,270 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-right date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6nFq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)