July 21 CJ CGV Co., Ltd:

* Says it will buy 50.6 million shares of PT Graha Layar Prima Tbk., which is mainly engaged in theatre operation business, for 28.86 billion won

* Says to hold 42.77 percent (186,568,118 shares) in the PT Graha Layar Prima Tbk., after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/F6UMenND

