BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 CJ CGV Co., Ltd:
* Says it will buy 50.6 million shares of PT Graha Layar Prima Tbk., which is mainly engaged in theatre operation business, for 28.86 billion won
* Says to hold 42.77 percent (186,568,118 shares) in the PT Graha Layar Prima Tbk., after the transaction
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25