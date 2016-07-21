Indian shares extend gains to hit record closing high
May 17 Indian shares hit record closing highs on Wednesday, their third straight record close, helped by a surge in auto stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd late in the trading day.
** Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd falls as much as 4.8 pct
** U.S. health regulator finds observations during an inspection on the firm's three units in Maharashtra - company statement bit.ly/29Pa7Su
** U.S. FDA's inspection was carried out at the L-1 Chikalthana, H-14/2 Waluj and B-15/2 Waluj units
** Over 7.3 mln shares changed hands by 1452 IST, more than 10 times the stock's 30-day average
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss in nearly one month (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 17 Indian shares edged lower after hitting fresh highs earlier on Wednesday, as political turmoil in Washington spooked global investors, sending Asian markets lower.