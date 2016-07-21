** Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt Ltd falls as much as 4.8 pct

** U.S. health regulator finds observations during an inspection on the firm's three units in Maharashtra - company statement bit.ly/29Pa7Su

** U.S. FDA's inspection was carried out at the L-1 Chikalthana, H-14/2 Waluj and B-15/2 Waluj units

** Over 7.3 mln shares changed hands by 1452 IST, more than 10 times the stock's 30-day average

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss in nearly one month