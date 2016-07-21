July 21 BYD Co Ltd

* Says Shanghai Samsung Semiconductor has subscribed to its share placement

* Says Shanghai Samsung Semiconductor invests 3 billion yuan ($449.64 million) to subscribe 52.3 million A-shares in the company

($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi)