BRIEF-Great Wall Motor to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 25
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
July 21 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($899.28 million) bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a2rdPb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25