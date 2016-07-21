BRIEF-Hengkang Medical Group signs agreement to buy hospital
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake (at least 70 percent stake) in a Maanshan-based hospital
July 21 Furen Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says its asset acquisition plan gets approval from China's anti-monopoly bureau
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.65 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 24