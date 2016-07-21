Fitch Removes RWN on STATS ChipPAC; Affirms at 'B+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Singapore-based semiconductor outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) company STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and affirmed the ratings at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has removed the RWN on STATS's 8.5% USD425 million senior secured notes due 2020 and affirmed