BRIEF-Kodi to sell entire shares in HDPro for 10.21 bln won
* Says it will sell 861,326 shares in HDPro Co Ltd for 10.21 billion won
July 21 Youzu Interactive Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 3.96 billion yuan ($593.30 million) from 4.45 billion yuan previously
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25