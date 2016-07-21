BRIEF-Kodi to sell entire shares in HDPro for 10.21 bln won
* Says it will sell 861,326 shares in HDPro Co Ltd for 10.21 billion won
July 21 Medical Net Communications Inc :
* Says it plans to change its name to Medical Net Inc, effective on Dec. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZZ4XdV
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25