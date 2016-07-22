BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 Zhongxin Information Development Inc., Ltd. Shanghai :
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a information technology JV based in Shanghai with two partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit will hold 20 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5PfGDN4G
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos