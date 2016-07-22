July 22 Zhongxin Information Development Inc., Ltd. Shanghai :

* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a information technology JV based in Shanghai with two partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit will hold 20 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5PfGDN4G

