July 22 GuiZhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of July 27

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 28 and the dividend will be paid on July 28

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xkfQJ11u

