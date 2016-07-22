July 22 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned pharmacy unit to invest 3.5 million yuan to set up a agricultural joint venture (JV) with a Jilin agricultural technology firm

* JV with registered capital of 5 million yuan and the unit to hold a 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oEVZqj

