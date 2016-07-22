BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 Addcn Technology :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$10.75 per share to shareholders for 2015
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.25 per share
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$491,400,000 in total
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.32063492 for every one share
* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 1,313,000 shares in total
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6rWg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos