BRIEF-China Sports posts qtrly revenue of about RMB 71.12 mln
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 revenue of approximately RMB 71.12 million, an increase of approximately RMB 20.11 million
July 22 Joeone Co., Ltd.:
* Says it Tibet-based investment unit to invest 250 million yuan, to set up venture capital investment fund with partners
* Says the size of fund no less than 510 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GyvPdxGD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Consolidated revenues rose 32 pct to 48.8 billion pesos in January 2017 to March 2017 from 36.8 billion pesos in 2016