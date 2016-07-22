BRIEF-China Sports posts qtrly revenue of about RMB 71.12 mln
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 revenue of approximately RMB 71.12 million, an increase of approximately RMB 20.11 million
July 22 Anhui Ankai Automobile :
* Says it will use 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Shezhen
* Says the new subsidiary will be engaged in sale of automobile and automobile parts
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6sat
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* For three months ended 31 March 2017 revenue of approximately RMB 71.12 million, an increase of approximately RMB 20.11 million
* Consolidated revenues rose 32 pct to 48.8 billion pesos in January 2017 to March 2017 from 36.8 billion pesos in 2016