** ITC Ltd shares up as much as 2.2 pct after
higher Q1 results on Thursday
** Stock is top pct gainer on NSE index
** India's biggest cigarette maker posts over 10 pct rise in
Q1 net profit at 23.85 bln rupees ($355.1 mln)
** Revenue from cigarette business rises 6.43 pct to 82.31
bln rupees
** Volume growth outlook for crucial cigarette segment (86%
of FY16 EBIT) seems to be recovering over past two quarters and
"we believe worst is behind for cigarettes," say Motilal Oswal
analysts
** ITC said in May it had resumed production in phases,
after complying with new rules on pictorial warnings from Indian
govt
($1 = 67.1708 Indian rupees)