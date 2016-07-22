** ITC Ltd shares up as much as 2.2 pct after higher Q1 results on Thursday

** Stock is top pct gainer on NSE index

** India's biggest cigarette maker posts over 10 pct rise in Q1 net profit at 23.85 bln rupees ($355.1 mln)

** Revenue from cigarette business rises 6.43 pct to 82.31 bln rupees

** Volume growth outlook for crucial cigarette segment (86% of FY16 EBIT) seems to be recovering over past two quarters and "we believe worst is behind for cigarettes," say Motilal Oswal analysts

** ITC said in May it had resumed production in phases, after complying with new rules on pictorial warnings from Indian govt ($1 = 67.1708 Indian rupees)